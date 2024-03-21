A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place today (21 March), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Trucks, lorries banned on highways for 6 days to ease Eid travels

The government has decided to restrict the movement of trucks, covered vans and lorries on highways three days before and three days after Eid-ul-Fitr, Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri said today (21 March).

Minimum Fitra fixed at Tk115 per person

This year the minimum Fitra has been fixed at Tk115 per person while the maximum is at Tk2,970. The Fitra rate is fixed on the basis of market prices of flour, dates, cheese, raisins and some other essentials.

PM Hasina seeks use of Indian territory to import electricity from Bhutan

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday (21 March) called for the Indian assistance to import electricity from Bhutan using Indian territory.

The prime minister said this while Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Somali pirates return, adding to global shipping crisis

The waterways off Somalia include some of the world's busiest shipping lanes. Each year, an estimated 20,000 vessels, carrying everything from furniture and apparel to grains and fuel, pass through the Gulf of Aden on their way to and from the Red Sea and Suez Canal, the shortest maritime route between Europe and Asia.

Schools with less than 50 students to be merged with nearby schools

Schools in the country with less than 50 students in the last 10 years will be merged with neighbouring schools, Primary and Mass Education Ministry Secretary Farid Ahmed said today (21 March).

"We will look into the picture of the last 10 years. Schools with less than 50 students will be merged with neighbouring schools. We have found about 300 such schools. We are verifying them," he said at a briefing held at the conference room of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education at the Secretariat.

Preeti Urang's death: Daily Star executive editor, wife denied bail again

A Dhaka court has once again turned down the bail petition of Executive Editor of The Daily Star Syed Ashfaqul Haque and his wife Tania Khondoker in a case filed over the death of a teenage domestic help at their home in the capital's Mohammadpur area.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad Assam Jaglul Hossain passed the order today (21 March).

US submits draft UN resolution calling for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza: Blinken

The United States submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council calling for an "immediate ceasefire linked to the release of hostages" in the Gaza Strip, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

More rain likely to drench Dhaka, 7 other divisions

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind at a few places over eight divisions including Dhaka in 24 hours commencing 9am on Thursday as a seasonal low lies over the South Bay.

Food ministry allows private import of 83,000 tonnes of rice

The Ministry of Food has given permission to 30 companies to privately import of 83,000 tonnes of rice. Of the total import, 49,000 tonnes will be boiled rice and 34,000 tonnes will be atap (parboiled) rice, reads the notification.