Trucks, lorries banned on highways for 6 days to ease Eid travels

The government has decided to restrict the movement of trucks, covered vans and lorries on highways three days before and three days after Eid-ul-Fitr, Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri said today (21 March).

The six-day ban was announced during a meeting in BRTA Bhaban this morning to ensure hassle-free travel for holidaymakers.

The secretary said, "Instructions have been given to suspend the movement of trucks, covered vans, and lorries on the highways for six days during Eid to ensure safe and uninterrupted travel for homegoers."

"Vehicles carrying essential food items, perishable goods, RMG products, medicines, fertilisers, and fuel will remain exempt from this directive," he added.

Additionally, he noted that road maintenance work ought to be completed seven days before Eid.

The meeting today, chaired by Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, was also attended by the Inspector General of Police, department heads of the Road Transport and Highways Division, representatives of transport owners' associations, and different stakeholders.

At the end of the meeting, Obaidul Quader said, "Regardless of the decisions we make, there is no substitute for enhancing the capacity of the highway police and BRTA to carry out their implementation."

The minister urged petrol pump owners to keep the service operational 24/7 seven days before Eid and five days after.

Obaidul Quader, at the time, cautioned against extortion and the unauthorised collection of additional fare during the Eid holidays.

"Even though we may not completely eliminate extortion, it is possible to control it, and it must be accomplished," he said.

Moreover, he instructed the regulation of three-wheelers' movement on the highways.

"Our public representatives often impede various activities. They sympathise with three-wheelers but fail to recognise the toll on lives. We must keep in mind that lives come before livelihoods," he added.

Additional directives issued during the meeting include -