Trucks, lorries banned on highways for 6 days to ease Eid travels

Transport

TBS Report
21 March, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2024, 03:54 pm

Related News

Trucks, lorries banned on highways for 6 days to ease Eid travels

Petrol pump owners have been asked to keep service operational 24/7 seven days before Eid and five days after

TBS Report
21 March, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2024, 03:54 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The government has decided to restrict the movement of trucks, covered vans and lorries on highways three days before and three days after Eid-ul-Fitr, Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri said today (21 March).

The six-day ban was announced during a meeting in BRTA Bhaban this morning to ensure hassle-free travel for holidaymakers.

The secretary said, "Instructions have been given to suspend the movement of trucks, covered vans, and lorries on the highways for six days during Eid to ensure safe and uninterrupted travel for homegoers."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Vehicles carrying essential food items, perishable goods, RMG products, medicines, fertilisers, and fuel will remain exempt from this directive," he added.

Additionally, he noted that road maintenance work ought to be completed seven days before Eid.

The meeting today, chaired by Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, was also attended by the Inspector General of Police, department heads of the Road Transport and Highways Division, representatives of transport owners' associations, and different stakeholders. 

At the end of the meeting, Obaidul Quader said, "Regardless of the decisions we make, there is no substitute for enhancing the capacity of the highway police and BRTA to carry out their implementation."

The minister urged petrol pump owners to keep the service operational 24/7 seven days before Eid and five days after. 

Obaidul Quader, at the time, cautioned against extortion and the unauthorised collection of additional fare during the Eid holidays.

"Even though we may not completely eliminate extortion, it is possible to control it, and it must be accomplished," he said.

Moreover, he instructed the regulation of three-wheelers' movement on the highways.

"Our public representatives often impede various activities. They sympathise with three-wheelers but fail to recognise the toll on lives. We must keep in mind that lives come before livelihoods," he added.

Additional directives issued during the meeting include -

  • All industries, including the RMG sector, are instructed to grant leave to their workers gradually to ensure smooth and safe travels.
  • A total of 155 potential traffic jam spots have been identified nationwide and must be closely monitored before and after Eid.
  • Vehicles transporting goods are prohibited from carrying passengers.
  • Three-wheelers are banned from plying on 22 highways.

Bangladesh / Top News

truck / Bangladesh / highways / Road Transport and Highways Department / BRTA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Coral tree or mandar bloom attracts hordes of birds, like this parrot, in early spring. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Symbiosis: How ornithophile flowers lure animals for pollination

6h | Earth
Two sticks are attached to the cart, producing a distinctive sound when pulled by children. Hence, the name ‘tomtom car.’ Photo: Rajib Dhar

A village that crafts tomtom toys for the whole country

5h | Panorama
Empty Shahbagh before evening sets in. Photo: Nayem Ali

The free streets of Dhaka: A dream, a delight and a disappearing act

22h | Features
A workforce of 8,000, 90 of whom are women, works at the Karupannya Rangpur Ltd in Rangpur. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Karupannya's Shatranji weave women empowerment into global success

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Unhappiest middle-aged in Bangladesh: World Happiness Report

Unhappiest middle-aged in Bangladesh: World Happiness Report

59m | Videos
Delicious beef boti shashlik

Delicious beef boti shashlik

2h | Videos
Shabnam's dream journey with rickshaw picture

Shabnam's dream journey with rickshaw picture

4h | Videos
Barobajar: An ancient city of mosque

Barobajar: An ancient city of mosque

13h | Videos