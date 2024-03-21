Food ministry allows private import of 83,000 tonnes of rice

Bazaar

TBS Report
21 March, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2024, 02:59 pm

Related News

Food ministry allows private import of 83,000 tonnes of rice

The Ministry of Food says imported rice must be sold in sacks, and cannot be repackaged with the name of the owner.

TBS Report
21 March, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2024, 02:59 pm
File photo of different varieties of rice. Photo: Noor A Alam
File photo of different varieties of rice. Photo: Noor A Alam

The Ministry of Food has given permission to 30 companies to privately import of 83,000 tonnes of rice.

This information was disclosed through a notification of the Ministry of Food today (21 March).

Of the total import, 49,000 tonnes will be boiled rice and 34,000 tonnes will be atap (parboiled) rice, reads the notification.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The establishments which have been given permission to import, on condition of circulating all the rice in the markets of Bangladesh within 25 April. No importer can issue IP (Import Permit) in excess of the allocation.

The Ministry of Food says imported rice must be sold in sacks, and cannot be repackaged with the name of the owner.

On 8 February, the government reduced import duties on rice to allow the private sector to import. At that time the National Board of Revenue completely withdrew the 25% import duty on rice. It also reduced the regulatory duty on imports from 25% to 5%.

The facility will be valid till 15 May.

TCB's latest market analysis data that fine rice prices increased by 1.48%, medium fine rice prices by 2.86% and coarse rice prices increased by 2.04% over the past one month.

Bangladesh / Top News

rice / Import

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Coral tree or mandar bloom attracts hordes of birds, like this parrot, in early spring. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Symbiosis: How ornithophile flowers lure animals for pollination

6h | Earth
Two sticks are attached to the cart, producing a distinctive sound when pulled by children. Hence, the name ‘tomtom car.’ Photo: Rajib Dhar

A village that crafts tomtom toys for the whole country

5h | Panorama
Empty Shahbagh before evening sets in. Photo: Nayem Ali

The free streets of Dhaka: A dream, a delight and a disappearing act

22h | Features
A workforce of 8,000, 90 of whom are women, works at the Karupannya Rangpur Ltd in Rangpur. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Karupannya's Shatranji weave women empowerment into global success

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Mobile financial services lose 12.84 lakh users in January

Mobile financial services lose 12.84 lakh users in January

11m | Videos
Unhappiest middle-aged in Bangladesh: World Happiness Report

Unhappiest middle-aged in Bangladesh: World Happiness Report

1h | Videos
Delicious beef boti shashlik

Delicious beef boti shashlik

3h | Videos
Shabnam's dream journey with rickshaw picture

Shabnam's dream journey with rickshaw picture

4h | Videos