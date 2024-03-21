Food ministry allows private import of 83,000 tonnes of rice

The Ministry of Food has given permission to 30 companies to privately import of 83,000 tonnes of rice.

This information was disclosed through a notification of the Ministry of Food today (21 March).

Of the total import, 49,000 tonnes will be boiled rice and 34,000 tonnes will be atap (parboiled) rice, reads the notification.

The establishments which have been given permission to import, on condition of circulating all the rice in the markets of Bangladesh within 25 April. No importer can issue IP (Import Permit) in excess of the allocation.

The Ministry of Food says imported rice must be sold in sacks, and cannot be repackaged with the name of the owner.

On 8 February, the government reduced import duties on rice to allow the private sector to import. At that time the National Board of Revenue completely withdrew the 25% import duty on rice. It also reduced the regulatory duty on imports from 25% to 5%.

The facility will be valid till 15 May.

TCB's latest market analysis data that fine rice prices increased by 1.48%, medium fine rice prices by 2.86% and coarse rice prices increased by 2.04% over the past one month.