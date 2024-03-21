Preeti Urang's death: Daily Star executive editor, wife denied bail again

Court

TBS Report
21 March, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2024, 07:04 pm

Related News

Preeti Urang's death: Daily Star executive editor, wife denied bail again

At the hearing, the defendants' lawyers said they will appeal against this order in the High Court

TBS Report
21 March, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2024, 07:04 pm
Executive Editor of The Daily Star Syed Ashfaqul Haque and his wife Tania Khondoker. Photo: Collected
Executive Editor of The Daily Star Syed Ashfaqul Haque and his wife Tania Khondoker. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court has once again turned down the bail petition of Executive Editor of The Daily Star Syed Ashfaqul Haque and his wife Tania Khondoker in a case filed over the death of a teenage domestic help at their home in the capital's Mohammadpur area. 

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad Assam Jaglul Hossain passed the order today (21 March).

The defendants' lawyers Advocate Ehsanul Haque Somaji and Ashraf Ul Alam pleaded for bail on any condition while the prosecution opposed. After hearing both sides, the court rejected the bail plea.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

After the hearing, the defendants' lawyers said they will appeal against this order in the High Court.

On 7 February, Syed Ashfaqul Haque and Tania Khondoker were sent to jail after a court denied them bail in the case.

On 13 February, the couple were granted a four-day remand in the case and on 18 February, they were sent to jail again after the remand.

On 6 February, Preeti Urang, daughter of a tea worker in Moulvibazar, fell to her death from the eighth-floor apartment of Syed Ashfaqul Haque in Dhaka's Mohammadpur.

The next day, her father, Lukesh Urang, filed a case with Mohammadpur police station, against Ashfaqul Haque and his wife, Tania Khondoker.

Following the filing of the case, both accused were promptly arrested.

Lukesh, in the case, said Preeti fell from the apartment due to the absence of safety bars on the window of the flat's drawing space. He highlighted that a similar incident occurred in August last year, where another housekeeper sustained severe injuries from falling out of the same window.

Lukesh attributed these repeated accidents to the negligence and carelessness of the house owner and occupants, emphasising the lack of protective barriers on the windows as the root cause.

Top News

Daily Star Executive Editor / Preeti Urang / court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Coral tree or mandar bloom attracts hordes of birds, like this parrot, in early spring. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Symbiosis: How ornithophile flowers lure animals for pollination

9h | Earth
Two sticks are attached to the cart, producing a distinctive sound when pulled by children. Hence, the name ‘tomtom car.’ Photo: Rajib Dhar

A village that crafts tomtom toys for the whole country

9h | Panorama
Empty Shahbagh before evening sets in. Photo: Nayem Ali

The free streets of Dhaka: A dream, a delight and a disappearing act

1d | Features
A workforce of 8,000, 90 of whom are women, works at the Karupannya Rangpur Ltd in Rangpur. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Karupannya's Shatranji weave women empowerment into global success

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Passport-free travel facility for tourists is increasing in Singapore

Passport-free travel facility for tourists is increasing in Singapore

43m | Videos
All you need to know about IPL 2024

All you need to know about IPL 2024

2h | Videos
Mobile financial services lose 12.84 lakh users in January

Mobile financial services lose 12.84 lakh users in January

3h | Videos
Unhappiest middle-aged in Bangladesh: World Happiness Report

Unhappiest middle-aged in Bangladesh: World Happiness Report

4h | Videos