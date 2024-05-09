None can isolate me from people: PM

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister and Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina today (9 May) told the parliament that none can isolate her from the people as they have confidence and trust that she has been working for their welfare.

"You can't isolate me from the people. My strength is the people and I move ahead with their strength. The people have trust and confidence in me that I am working for them. So, the confidence and trust of the people in me is my only belongings. So, I don't care anyone as long as the countrymen are with me," she said.

She was delivering the valedictory speech in the second session of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

Sheikh Hasina said that she is well aware that her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated on 15 August 1975 as assassins failed to isolate him from the people.

The vested quarters, she said, had conducted massive propaganda against Father of the Nation despite the fact that he had given every foundation of running the state including enactment of the Constitution for the welfare of the country and its people.

"After being failed to separate him (Bangabandhu) from the people, they killed him. Attempts were also made time and again on my life," she said.

The leaders and workers of the Awami League saved her even sacrificing their lives, she said.

The premier said she will work for the country and its people ignoring all such attacks on her life.

Sheikh Hasina, also President of the Awami League, said they have been working for betterment the countrymen.

"The countrymen are reaping benefits of the development works done by us. What can we do, if you try to make every work questionable?" she posed a question.

The premier said questions had been raised about necessity of constructing rail track on the Padma Bridge and metro rail in Dhaka.

She, however, said the people who are enjoying the facilities can tell better about their necessity. Per hour around 60,000 people can travel from Uttara to Motijheel in the city by metro rail, she said.

The premier urged those who are on hot pursuit to criticize every work of the government to change their mindsets. "Recognise what we have done for development of the country," she said.

