DMP permits BNP to hold rally today on 19 conditions, AL tomorrow on 18 conditions

Politics

TBS Report
10 May, 2024, 01:05 am
Last modified: 10 May, 2024, 01:05 am

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police has given permission to the BNP to hold a peaceful rally in front of its Nayapaltan headquarters late Thursday (9 May).

The opposition party, however, will have to comply with 19 conditions, the DMP said in a letter to the BNP.

The conditions include securing permission from the relevant authorities for the rally venue, making sure the rally is held within the allowed space, not conducting any seditious activities, not compromising public security or disrupting law enforcers, giving instigating speech and more. 

Meanwhile, the DMP also gave permission to the ruling Awami League to hold a rally on Saturday (11 May) in Mohammadpur on 18 different conditions.

 

