US submits draft UN resolution calling for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza: Blinken

Hamas-Israel war

BSS/AFP
21 March, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2024, 03:18 pm

File photo of United States Secretary of State Antony J Blinken. Photo: Bloomberg
File photo of United States Secretary of State Antony J Blinken. Photo: Bloomberg

The United States submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council calling for an "immediate ceasefire linked to the release of hostages" in the Gaza Strip, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"We have in fact submitted a resolution which is now before the Security Council calling for an immediate ceasefire linked to the release of the hostages, and we very much hope that countries will support it," he told Saudi media outlet Al Hadath on Wednesday evening during a visit to the Saudi Arabia to discuss the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / US / ceasefire

