For the love of books: How to get our children to read

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

My first memories of reading go back to my early school years when I was not, in fact, able to read books without help then. However, after recess, our teacher gathered two classrooms worth of children in a group and read C S Lewis' 'Narnia: The lion, the witch, and the wardrobe' to us. To this day, the activity of reading has always brought the same relaxing joy, and the credit goes to the early positive association I had with this hobby.

However, in an age where instant gratification and devices are on the rise, you will notice less people with a book in their hands. When kids can stay entertained for hours on end with a screen, how will you draw their attention to two-dimensional pictures and blocks of texts, let alone make them love it?

Stay involved in the early years

Four-year-old Inara, my cousin, sat on her mother's lap, her tiny fingers tracing the colourful illustrations of her favourite Sisimpur book. With a smile, she listened to the sound of her mother's voice as she read to her.

As the characters Shumona, Ikri, and Tuktuki engaged in a friendly singing competition, Inara expressed how she was in the story too, and how she was wearing a white dress with red polka dots and a red hairband.

In her story, she was running behind them, as they sang their way through the paddy fields of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh witnessed a surge in children's book sales over the past few years. Despite such statistics, the question still remains: Are we truly being able to instil a love for reading in our children?

At an early stage, reading is not an independent activity but an opportunity to bond. Anisul Hoque, Bangladeshi author and the editor of the popular children's monthly magazine, Kishor Alo, agrees with this sentiment.

"Primarily, family members like parents, grandparents and relatives play a vital role in making their children read from the time they learn to start talking. Small story books, rhyme books, and especially books with pictures that they can see, use, tear and eventually learn reading should be provided to them," he says.

A good way to begin their reading journey is to simply read to them, have them interact with the illustrations, and respond to their expressions. At this age, children absorb a lot of information, even if it is just words.

One approach also involves setting aside dedicated time for reading each day. Additionally, engaging them in interactive storytelling sessions, like the one Inara enjoys with her mother, aids their development as they listen and observe, and absorb the interaction.

It is also important to provide children with stories that they resonate with. During the developmental stages, where anxious parents closely monitor their toddler's behaviour, interests, and skills, developing a reading habit needs a more relaxed approach.

Finding balance for teenagers

At this stage, a teenager's experiences are not limited to their home. Their world is vast, including school, friends, and much more. A teenager spends most of their time at school under their teacher's care. Having their teacher spark discussions revolving around stories and extracurricular activities involving books can be helpful.

School is generally associated with grades and meeting goals, which is not how you want your child to feel about reading—and activities outside of school work help establish that.

According to Anisul, for children living in rural areas, with parents who are unable to fund their interest in books, a school library and an encouraging teacher are great solutions.

"Teachers who fuel the children's interest in books, through activities like book discussions, cultural events, and schools which arrange for students to have access to libraries with a wide variety of books, are very important contributors to the students adapting the habit of reading," the author said.

However, as a child becomes more independent, it gives rise to another obstacle: devices.

Devices disrupt the sleep pattern, interfere with attention span, and can be overstimulating for users. However, it is hard to pull a teenager - whose attention is completely engulfed by instant gratification - away from texts, social media and games.

But there are ways to work around it and a guardian's involvement is crucial.

Sharmin Akhter Pali, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Psychological Health and Wellness Centre (PHWC) commented, "Parents play a huge role in creating a habit of reading in children. They can share their own experiences of the books they used to read, or through a storytelling process. Kids are usually more interested this way."

Also, celebrating reading milestones—for example, a special treat or gift after reading 50 books—and praising the reading habit of teenagers boost their morale and solidify the habit.

As a parent, simple tactics like making books more accessible in their space work wonders. Keeping books in their field of vision has the potential to spark their interest every time they see them.

Shafiqul Islam, a parent of two teenagers, shared his own experience with trying to encourage his children to read, "being a guardian, you must ensure the availability of books around your children, then your kids will develop the habit of reading.

Keeping books and devices separate is also helpful. Having physical copies of books will help teens have separation from their device so they can remain immersed in their book for a stretch of time.

Furthermore, as students, one of their biggest challenges is finding a balance, especially in our culture where pressure for good grades is high.

Dr. Sharmin Akhter Pali, further stated, "students are more invested in studies, and fulfilling excessive parental pressure in academics, because of which they use their free time for rest or recreational purposes rather than reading in itself."

The key is for parents to remain interested in their child's interests and keep a conversation going. While a teen's interests might seem absolutely foreign to their parents, it is worth exploring. Finding the right book inspired or even based off of their favourite games, music, etc, could be their gateway to reading.

How to find the right book

In the early years, books with illustrations and a short, simple story will keep children properly engaged. At this age, reading is equally a sensory experience as it is a social one.

"Where are the Chonchols?" written by Inshra Sakhawat Russell and illustrated by Syed Rashad Imam Tanmoy is a simple picture book that encourages interaction, as the reader has to find the members of the Chonchol family in busy illustrations.

As the children get older, the right book will depend on their reading level and interests. There are publishers that publish versions of classics edited for different age groups; one may try those and gradually level up.

Non-fiction, historical fiction, factual novels will be more interesting for teens who prefer staying grounded in reality and find it more comforting than having to visualise a whole fantasy world.

On the other hand, the simplistic writing in the 'Percy Jackson' series is perfect for teens who need to start off easy but want a story to escape to.