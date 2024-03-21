More rain likely to drench Dhaka, 7 other divisions

More rain likely to drench Dhaka, 7 other divisions

File photo of rain in Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS
Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind at a few places over eight divisions including Dhaka in 24 hours commencing 9am on Thursday as a seasonal low lies over the South Bay.

According to the BMD, "Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely at many places over Chattogram division, at a few places over Sylhet division and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna and Barishal divisions."

Day temperature may rise by (1-3)°C over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and it may remain nearly unchanged elsewhere in the country.

Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Besides, a trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining areas.

