bKash makes Tk103 crore profit in 2023
bKash Limited, the country's premier mobile financial services provider, reported a net profit of Tk103.91 crore in 2023, marking a staggering five-fold increase from the preceding year.
Its financial statement indicates a significant turnaround, achieving an operating profit of Tk30 crore last year, compared to a loss of Tk76 crore in 2022, the MFS provider said in a statement.
The subsidiary of BRAC Bank demonstrated robust revenue growth, surging by 22% to Tk4,190 crore compared to the previous year.
Leveraging its robust profit, the company managed to significantly reduce its accommodated losses, which decreased by 61% to Tk54 crore in the last year.