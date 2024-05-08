bKash makes Tk103 crore profit in 2023

Its financial statement indicates a significant turnaround, achieving operating profit after four years, with 2023's operating profit totaling Tk30 crore, compared to a loss of Tk76 crore the previous year.

bKash Limited, the country's premier mobile financial services provider, reported a net profit of Tk103.91 crore in 2023, marking a staggering five-fold increase from the preceding year.

Its financial statement indicates a significant turnaround, achieving an operating profit of Tk30 crore last year, compared to a loss of Tk76 crore in 2022, the MFS provider said in a statement.

The subsidiary of BRAC Bank demonstrated robust revenue growth, surging by 22% to Tk4,190 crore compared to the previous year.

Leveraging its robust profit, the company managed to significantly reduce its accommodated losses, which decreased by 61% to Tk54 crore in the last year.

