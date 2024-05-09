CTTC arrests two, including EC employee, over NID forging

TBS Report
09 May, 2024, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2024, 12:30 am

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit on Wednesday arrested two men, including a data entry operator of the Election Commission (EC), over alleged forgery of National Identity Cards (NIDs).

The arrestees are Jamal Uddin, 34, and Litton Mollah, 23. Jamal is a data entry operator of the Election Commission Office, said MD Asaduzzaman, additional commissioner of the CTTC, during a press briefing at the DMP media centre on Thursday (9 May) at noon.

Earlier in April, the intelligence analysis wing of CTTC found the racket while surveilling social media. Later, they were traced, said MD Asaduzzaman.

`Jamal was arrested from Pabna and Liton from Bagerhat in two separate drives, he added.

Asaduzzaman continued that the arrestees used to provide fake copies of NID cards,, fake online copy of birth registration, fake Covid-19 COVID-19 vaccination certificate, and fake TIN number.

They would charge pp to Tk3,000 for the forgery, added the additional police commissioner.

He also said  a case has been filed against them with the  Ramna Police Station.

