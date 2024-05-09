The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

09 May, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 09:26 pm

The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

09 May, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 09:26 pm

Economists and analysts see the decision to leave the interest rates to the market and increase the value of the dollar as a positive one. A rise in policy interest rates will have a negative impact on business for the time being, but will have a positive impact on the economy in the long run. And they also think that the increase in the dollar rate will reduce the popularity of the hundi and increase the remittance flow.

