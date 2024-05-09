Stocks continue losing streak for third day

Stocks

TBS Report
09 May, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 09:21 pm

Related News

Stocks continue losing streak for third day

The DSEX fell by 29 points today (9 May) to settle at 5,661. In the last three sessions, the DSEX lost a total of 66 points and the market capitalisation fell by over Tk6,000 crore, closing at Tk7.07 lakh crore.

TBS Report
09 May, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 09:21 pm
Dhaka stocks exchange
File photo: Mumit M

The Dhaka Stock Exchange's (DSE) benchmark index, DSEX, experienced a continuous decline over three consecutive sessions following the central bank's tightening of the money market, dealing a fresh blow to investor sentiment.

The DSEX fell by 29 points today (9 May) to settle at 5,661. In the last three sessions, the DSEX lost a total of 66 points and the market capitalisation fell by over Tk6,000 crore, closing at Tk7.07 lakh crore.

EBL Securities said in its daily market review, the premier bourse of the country extended its downbeat vibe as investor sentiment observed a fresh blow amidst emerging external challenges arising from tightened money market conditions following the latest directives from the central bank that hampered the market's recovery from its prolonged depressed state.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Sellers ended up on the dominant side despite the market being flat until mid-session with active participation from both sides of the trading fence, while sell pressures piled up in the latter half of the session as risk-averse investors preferred to liquidate their holdings amidst concerns over the market outlook, it added.

Saiful Islam, president of the DSE Brokers Association of Bangladesh, told The Business Standard that the market is currently grappling with a liquidity crisis.

He expressed concern that the heightened policy rate would elevate the cost of funds, presenting a significant challenge for the stock market.

Additionally, with the reintroduction of the market-driven lending rate by the Bangladesh Bank, controlling interest rates have become crucial, as failure to do so could significantly hinder liquidity support in the market, he added.

On the day, a total of 93 scrips advanced on the DSE, 258 declined and 41 remained unchanged.

But the turnover rose by 5% to Tk911 crore, compared to the previous session.

The pharma sector contributed the highest 21.3% to the DSE's daily turnover, followed by textile and food sectors.

Asiatic Laboratories topped the turnover chart with turnover of Tk39 crore, closely followed by Malek Spinning and Best Holdings.

Most of the sectors displayed dismal returns, out of which non-bank financial institutions suffered the most with a 2.1% decrease in market capitalisation, followed by paper and ceramics.

However, the services, jute and textile sectors exhibited slight positive returns.

Saif Powertec claimed the top spot on the gainer chart, with its share price soaring by 9.91% to Tk25.5, followed by Legacy Footwear and Indo-Bangla Pharma.

Beacon Pharma performed the poorest among stocks on the day, followed by HR Textile and Dulamia Cotton.

The port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), also settled on the red terrain. The CSE all-share price index CASPI fell by 81 points to 16,231 and the general index CSCX lost 48 points to 9,771. 

The turnover at the CSE dropped over 49% to Tk57.91 crore.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

stocks / DSE / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

1d | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

1h | Videos
From fan at the final to Real Madrid's hero

From fan at the final to Real Madrid's hero

28m | Videos
The US will not provide any weapons to Israel for the Rafah operation

The US will not provide any weapons to Israel for the Rafah operation

2h | Videos
Real Madrid never learned to yield at the ditch's edge

Real Madrid never learned to yield at the ditch's edge

5h | Videos