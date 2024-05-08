Bailey Road fire: Kacchi Bhai owner arrested, placed on 2-day remand

A Dhaka court on Wednesday placed Sohel Siraj, owner of "Kacchi Bhai" restaurant, on a two-day remand following his arrest earlier in the day in a case filed over the fire incident at Green Cozy Cottage commercial building on Bailey Road in February that claimed 46 lives.

Sohel was arrested from Dhaka Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the morning when he returned to Dhaka from a foreign trip, said Md Anisur Rahman, special superintendent of police (Dhaka Metro South), Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The arrestee was later produced in the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court where the CID sought five days remand for him. But the court granted a two-day remand after the hearing.

Bailey Road fire originated from short circuit, fanned by gas leakage: Fire Service

On 29 February, a massive fire broke out reportedly in the Cha Chumuk restaurant on Dhaka's Bailey Road, leaving at least 46 people dead and many others injured.

With the new arrest, a total of seven people, including Kacchi Bhai restaurant manager and Chumuk restaurant owners, have already been arrested in connection with the case.

Earlier, on 1 March, Mohammad Shahidul Islam, sub-inspector of Ramna Model police station, filed the case against Amin Mohammad Group and three others, bringing allegations of causing deaths by negligence and attempted murder.

Amin Mohammad Group is the owner of the seven-storey Green Cozy building.

According to the case statement, the building has been rented out for carrying out commercial activities in violation of rules.

