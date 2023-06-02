Fire at Shyamoli building under control

A fire broke out at a 20-storey building in the Shyamoli area of the capital, trapping at least 50 people.

The fire started at 11.25pm on Thursday on the seventh floor of Shyamoli Rupayan Shelford building was brought under control at 2.94am on Friday, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Thirteen firefighting units are working to douse the fire and 23 people have been rescued so far.

Fire breaks out at a 20-storey building in Shyamoli pic.twitter.com/cD8fTILtGH— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsdotnet) June 1, 2023

The individuals who are currently trapped were employees working at a private company's night shift office in the commercial building, said HM Azeemul Haque, Deputy Commissioner of Tejgaon zone.

People have been stuck on the sixth floor of the building, he added..

Firefighters are currently engaged in a rescue operation, utilizing a 64-meter long ladder to reach and evacuate individuals from the building, fire service officer Shahidul Islam told The Business Standard.

To aid in the rescue efforts, 50 policemen have already been deployed to the scene, and traffic movement on Mirpur road has been restricted to a single lane, said HM Azeemul Haque, Deputy Commissioner of Tejgaon zone.

There are still a few individuals trapped inside the building, he added.