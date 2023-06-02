Fire at Shyamoli building under control

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 June, 2023, 01:20 am
Last modified: 02 June, 2023, 02:19 am

Related News

Fire at Shyamoli building under control

TBS Report
02 June, 2023, 01:20 am
Last modified: 02 June, 2023, 02:19 am
Fire at Shyamoli building under control

A fire broke out at a 20-storey building in the Shyamoli area of the capital, trapping at least 50 people.

The fire started at 11.25pm on Thursday on the seventh floor of Shyamoli Rupayan Shelford building was brought under control at 2.94am on Friday, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Thirteen firefighting units are working to douse the fire and 23 people have been rescued so far.

The individuals who are currently trapped were employees working at a private company's night shift office in the commercial building, said HM Azeemul Haque, Deputy Commissioner of Tejgaon zone.

People have been stuck on the sixth floor of the building, he added..

Firefighters are currently engaged in a rescue operation, utilizing a 64-meter long ladder to reach and evacuate individuals from the building, fire service officer Shahidul Islam told The Business Standard.

To aid in the rescue efforts, 50 policemen have already been deployed to the scene, and traffic movement on Mirpur road has been restricted to a single lane, said HM Azeemul Haque, Deputy Commissioner of Tejgaon zone.

There are still a few individuals trapped inside the building, he added.

Top News

fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

9h | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

9h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

1d | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prices up, prices down

Prices up, prices down

7h | Videos
6% inflation rate highly ambitious: Selim Raihan

6% inflation rate highly ambitious: Selim Raihan

7h | Videos
How much Formula One has changed in 133 years!

How much Formula One has changed in 133 years!

8h | TBS SPORTS
Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria