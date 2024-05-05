Sundarbans blaze engulfs over 3 acres of forest

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 May, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 05:28 pm

Morelganj UNO said the fire is currently under control

Remnants of burnt leaves and trees in the Sundarbans after a fire erupted in the Amurbunia area at Chandpai range of the forest’s East Zone on Saturday. Photo: Collected
Remnants of burnt leaves and trees in the Sundarbans after a fire erupted in the Amurbunia area at Chandpai range of the forest’s East Zone on Saturday. Photo: Collected

The fire that broke out in the Amurbunia region within the Chandpai range of the Sundarbans East Zone yesterday, spread across three acres of the world's largest mangrove forest, locals said.

Meanwhile, separate teams of Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard joined the firefighting efforts this morning (5 May).

Morelganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) SM Tarek Sultan said the Air Force initiated spraying water via helicopter at 12:30pm. 

Additionally, the Forest Department, volunteers, Navy, Coast Guard, Police, Upazila Administration, public representatives, and local residents are working alongside the fire service to tame the fire, said the UNO.

Smoke rises from a fire in the Amurbunia area at Chandpai range of the forest’s East Zone on Sunday (5 May). Photo: Courtesy
Smoke rises from a fire in the Amurbunia area at Chandpai range of the forest’s East Zone on Sunday (5 May). Photo: Courtesy

He further said the fire is currently under control.

"We started working together again in the morning to douse the fire," said Kazi Muhammad Nurul Karim, divisional forest officer of Sundarbans east forest division.

The Sundarbans East Forest Division has formed a three-member investigation committee to determine the cause of the fire and assess the damage. 

A fire erupted in the Amurbunia area at Chandpai range of the forest’s East Zone on Saturday (4 May). Photo: Courtesy
A fire erupted in the Amurbunia area at Chandpai range of the forest’s East Zone on Saturday (4 May). Photo: Courtesy

The committee, headed by Assistant Forest Conservator (ACF) Rana Deb, has been asked to submit a report within seven days.

Even though two units of firefighters rushed to the Amurbania area upon receiving the news of the fire yesterday, they could not reach the fire spot with firefighting machinery and equipment as the sun had set by the time they arrived.

"The distance of water from where the fire broke out is approximately two kilometres, which has hindered the initiation of fire extinguishing efforts," said Mohammad Kaymuzzaman, station officer of Fire Service and Civil Defense Mongla station yesterday. 

