Sundarbans fire now under control: Environment ministry

Bangladesh

BSS
05 May, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 08:33 pm

Related News

Sundarbans fire now under control: Environment ministry

BSS
05 May, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 08:33 pm
Remnants of burnt leaves and trees in the Sundarbans after a fire erupted in the Amurbunia area at Chandpai range of the forest’s East Zone on Saturday. Photo: Collected
Remnants of burnt leaves and trees in the Sundarbans after a fire erupted in the Amurbunia area at Chandpai range of the forest’s East Zone on Saturday. Photo: Collected

The fire in Amarbunia camp of Chandpai range of the Sundarbans is now under control, the environment ministry said today (5 May).
 
In a statement, the ministry said the fire did not spread to the top of the tree or branches, only spread sporadically above the ground.

"Although the fire is under control, firefighting activities will continue over the next few days. While the forest fire appears to be extinguished or contained for the time being, there remains a risk of re-ignition and spreading at any moment," said the statement.

A three-member probe committee has been formed by Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), East of Khulna Circle of the Forest Department to investigate the exact cause of the fire.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Apart from the forest department, several units of fire service, navy, police, district administration, upazila administration, public representatives, Community Patrol Guards (CPG), volunteers and local people provided assistance in extinguishing the fire.

Besides, an Air Force helicopter also assisted for extinguishing the fire by spraying water from above.

The fire was first reported on Saturday (4 May) at approximately 3:30pm. As soon as the incident of fire was reported, the people of the forest department as well as the fire service and other related government agencies reached the spot.

The Forest Department personnel started cutting fire lines around the blaze with the help of local community patrolling groups, village tiger response teams and local people. But due to low tide at that time there was no water in the canal so it was not possible to give water to the fire.

However, the forest department's own firefighting equipment and water dispenser were brought in at night and it was prepared and set by pipe.

From early today, the forest department workers, fire service, local people, CPG people started cutting the fire line around the fire place and dousing the fire with water.

Around the place of fire, the work of cutting the fire line covering an area of about five acres is going on.

However, since the fire is spreading underground through the roots of the trees, it has to be extinguished with caution.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury and the Secretary of the Ministry Dr Farhina Ahmed have been supervising and coordinating the Sundarbans firefighting operations round the clock.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is aware of the matter and is keeping a regular check, said the statement.
 
Chief Conservator of Forests Md. Amir Hossain Chowdhury has rushed to the scene of the Sundarbans to supervise the activities on the ground.

He will brief the journalists at the office of the Divisional Forest Officer of the Sundarbans West Forest Division in Khulna today at 8:30pm regarding the latest progress and action in this regard.
 

Top News

Sundarbans / fire / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

9h | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

9h | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

12h | Panorama
A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy: In the bleeding embrace for eternity, he whispered her name

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sundarbans burn 25 times in 22 years

Sundarbans burn 25 times in 22 years

1h | Videos
Barishal Division have been facing severe water crisis

Barishal Division have been facing severe water crisis

51m | Videos
Hitler's minister's house will be free

Hitler's minister's house will be free

3h | Videos
Detrimental effects of accountability deficiency on the economy

Detrimental effects of accountability deficiency on the economy

2h | Videos