Sundarbans fire now under control: Environment ministry

Remnants of burnt leaves and trees in the Sundarbans after a fire erupted in the Amurbunia area at Chandpai range of the forest’s East Zone on Saturday. Photo: Collected

The fire in Amarbunia camp of Chandpai range of the Sundarbans is now under control, the environment ministry said today (5 May).



In a statement, the ministry said the fire did not spread to the top of the tree or branches, only spread sporadically above the ground.

"Although the fire is under control, firefighting activities will continue over the next few days. While the forest fire appears to be extinguished or contained for the time being, there remains a risk of re-ignition and spreading at any moment," said the statement.

A three-member probe committee has been formed by Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), East of Khulna Circle of the Forest Department to investigate the exact cause of the fire.

Apart from the forest department, several units of fire service, navy, police, district administration, upazila administration, public representatives, Community Patrol Guards (CPG), volunteers and local people provided assistance in extinguishing the fire.

Besides, an Air Force helicopter also assisted for extinguishing the fire by spraying water from above.

The fire was first reported on Saturday (4 May) at approximately 3:30pm. As soon as the incident of fire was reported, the people of the forest department as well as the fire service and other related government agencies reached the spot.

The Forest Department personnel started cutting fire lines around the blaze with the help of local community patrolling groups, village tiger response teams and local people. But due to low tide at that time there was no water in the canal so it was not possible to give water to the fire.

However, the forest department's own firefighting equipment and water dispenser were brought in at night and it was prepared and set by pipe.

From early today, the forest department workers, fire service, local people, CPG people started cutting the fire line around the fire place and dousing the fire with water.

Around the place of fire, the work of cutting the fire line covering an area of about five acres is going on.

However, since the fire is spreading underground through the roots of the trees, it has to be extinguished with caution.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury and the Secretary of the Ministry Dr Farhina Ahmed have been supervising and coordinating the Sundarbans firefighting operations round the clock.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is aware of the matter and is keeping a regular check, said the statement.



Chief Conservator of Forests Md. Amir Hossain Chowdhury has rushed to the scene of the Sundarbans to supervise the activities on the ground.

He will brief the journalists at the office of the Divisional Forest Officer of the Sundarbans West Forest Division in Khulna today at 8:30pm regarding the latest progress and action in this regard.

