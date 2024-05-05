Unending probes, unrealised recommendations: Sundarbans burn 25 times in 22 years

Bangladesh

Ali Akbar Tutul
05 May, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 07:33 pm

Probe reports submitted after the previous 24 fires attributed negligence, carelessness, or fire from a bidi or cigarette as the leading cause of the Sundarbans fire

Smoke rises from a fire in the Amurbunia area at Chandpai range of the forest’s East Zone on Sunday (5 May). Photo: Courtesy
Smoke rises from a fire in the Amurbunia area at Chandpai range of the forest’s East Zone on Sunday (5 May). Photo: Courtesy

A probe committee is formed every time the Sundarbans catches a fire. 

The committee comes up with recommendations, which often remains unrealised. 

In what seems to be a never-ending cycle of probe reports and recommendations, the largest mangrove forest in the world has already burned 25 times over the past 22 years.

During the latest fire, which started around 3pm on Saturday (4 May), the mangrove forest burned for at least 17 hours straight before firefighters and forest department officials could start working on extinguishing the fire at 8am this morning (5 May).

Even an Air Force helicopter joined the effort this noon, attempting to extinguish the fire by pouring water from above.

The forest department has yet to determine the extent of the damage, but it is estimated to have already spread to around four acres. 

In the 24 previous incidents, nearly 100 acres of forest land were charred, holding various species of trees, including Sundari [Heritiera fomes], the native tree Sundarbans is widely known for.

But what caused the latest fire?

To find the answer, another three-member probe committee has been formed like the previous twenty-four. 

"The committee will submit the report within the next seven days. If the investigation committee's report finds human involvement in the fire incident, legal action will be taken against the perpetrators," said Nurul Karim, the divisional forest officer (DFO) for the eastern division of the Sundarbans.

He said at least 500 people, including members of the fire service, navy, air force, coast guard, police, upazila administration, forest department and local volunteers, have been working to tame the blaze since this morning.

Meanwhile, this correspondent spoke to Dr Sheikh Faridul Islam, chairman of Save the Sundarbans Foundation, to figure out probable causes that may cause the fire. 

"Such fires cannot occur without any reason in the Sundarbans. There are many reasons behind them. Perhaps a fire was lit somewhere in the forest with the purpose of fishing or collecting honey. Someone may have lit up biri or cigarettes," he said. 

"It is essential to implement the recommendations of the investigation committees formed after fire incidents to reduce the damage caused by fires in the Sundarbans," he added.

While the damage from the fire couldn't be fully measured yet, Mamun Mahmud, deputy director of Fire Service and Civil Defense of Khulna division, said many dry leaves and shrubs were at the site of the fire, and many small trees, along with vines, have fallen now.

The probe reports submitted after the previous 24 fire incidents attributed negligence, carelessness, or fire from a bidi or cigarette as the leading cause of the Sundarbans fire. 

Their recommendations to protect the forest included increasing awareness among those who enter the forest, digging rivers and canals that are dying in the forest, and constructing fences and watchtowers in the border areas. 

Sundarban / fire / Probe Committee

