Sundarbans still burns: Efforts to tame the blaze begin after 17 hours

Remnants of burnt leaves and trees in the Sundarbans after a fire erupted in the Amurbunia area at Chandpai range of the forest’s East Zone on Saturday. Photo: Collected

The Forest Department, fire service, local residents, and volunteers started efforts to tame the Sundarbans fire at 8am this morning (5 May).

As of the filing of this report, the world's largest mangrove forest has been burning for at least 20 hours without being extinguished.

The fire erupted in the Amurbunia region within the Chandpai range of the Sundarbans East Zone yesterday afternoon (4 May).

Firemen takes fire extinguising equipments into the forest to control the fire on Sunday, 5 May 2024. Photo: Collected

Even though two units of firefighters rushed to the Amurbania area upon receiving the news of the fire yesterday, they could not reach the fire spot with firefighting machinery and equipment as the sun had set by the time they arrived.

"The distance of water from where the fire broke out is approximately two kilometres, which has hindered the initiation of fire extinguishing efforts," said Mohammad Kaymuzzaman, station officer of Fire Service and Civil Defense Mongla station yesterday.

Locals claimed this morning that the fire already spread over at least two kilometres.

Dried leaves burning in Sundarbans. Photo: Collected

Separate teams from the Coast Guard and Navy joined the forest department and the three units of fire service to bring the fire under control. They were seen working to control the blaze in Bagerhat's Sarankhola portion of the Sundarbans.

The Sundarbans East Forest Division has formed a three-member investigation committee to determine the cause of the fire and assess the damage.

The committee, headed by Assistant Forest Conservator (ACF) Rana Deb, has been asked to submit a report in seven days.

"Everyone has started working together since this morning to extinguish the fire. The investigation committee will commence its duties after the fire extinguishing work is completed," said Kazi Mohammad Nurul Karim, divisional forest officer (DFO).