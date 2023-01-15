Fardin death: Probe report submission deferred to 14 February

A Dhaka court on Sunday deferred till 14 February the submission of the probe report in a case filed over the death of Buet student Fardin Noor Parash.



Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shanta Islam Mallik fixed the fresh date as the investigating officer of the case failed to submit the report Sunday (15 January).



Amatullah Bushra, a friend of Fardin and also a 3rd year student of East West University, who secured bail in the case recently, appeared before the court.



Fardin was a 3rd year student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology's civil engineering department and a resident of Qutubpur area in Narayanganj's Fatullah.



Police recovered Fardin's body from the Shitalakhkhya River, behind a cotton mill at Siddhirganj, on 7 November, three days after he went missing.



Sheikh Farhad, a physician at Narayanganj General Hospital where the autopsy was done, said there were several injury marks on Fardin's head and body.



Kazi Nuruddin Rana, Fardin's father, filed a case in connection with his son's killing with Rampura Police Station on the same day and the case was later transferred to Detective Branch (DB) Police.



After a long 38-day investigation, the DB chief said on 14 December that Fardin roamed alone in different areas of Dhaka before he went missing.



"Fardin was not murdered, he committed suicide by jumping into the river from Sultana Kamal Bridge On November 4 out of desperation," he said.





