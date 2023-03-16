Fardin's death: Bushra gets permanent bail

UNB
16 March, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 01:54 pm

Fardin's death: Bushra gets permanent bail

UNB
16 March, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 01:54 pm
Fardin Noor Parash. Photo: Collected
Fardin Noor Parash. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court on Thursday (16 march) granted permanent bail to Amatullah Bushra, a 3rd-year student of East West University (EWU), in a case over the death of her friend and Buet student Fardin Noor Parash.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shanto Islam Mallik passed the order, said lawyer Sabbir Ahmed Sajib. On 6 February, Inspector Yeasin Shikdar of DB police submitted the final report seeking exemption of Bushra from the case.

Fardin's father submitted a naraji (no-confidence) petition over the DB's final report and the court fixed April 16 for hearing the petition. On 8 January, a Dhaka court granted bail to Bushra in the case.

Bushra was in jail for almost two months in the case after the death of Fardin in November last, despite investigation agencies failing to find any evidence connecting her to her friend's death.

Later, the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) submitted a report on December 15 saying that Bushra has no connection with the death of Fardin.

Bushra was arrested from her Banasree home in Dhaka on 10 November 2022 as Fardin's father filed a case on 9 November after the recovery of his son's body from the Shitalakhkhya River.

After a long 38-day investigation, the Additional Commissioner (Detective Branch) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Mohammad Harunur Rashid on 14 December said that Fardin roamed alone in different areas of Dhaka before he went missing.

"Fardin was not murdered, he committed suicide by jumping into the river from Sultana Kamal Bridge on 4 November out of desperation," he said.

Fardin was a 3rd-year student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology's civil engineering department and a resident of Qutubpur area in Narayanganj's Fatullah.

Police recovered Fardin's body from the Shitalakhkhya River, behind a cotton mill at Siddhirganj, on 7 November, three days after he went missing.

Sheikh Farhad, a physician at Narayanganj General Hospital where the autopsy was done, said there were several injury marks on Fardin's head and body.

Kazi Nuruddin Rana, Fardin's father, filed a case in connection with his son's killing with the Rampura police station on the same day and the case was later transferred to DB.

Fardin murder

