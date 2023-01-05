Bushra denied bail again as plaintiff, police oppose

A Dhaka court has again denied bail of a female student Amutullah Bushra, a suspect in a case over the suspicious death of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Fardin Noor Parash as the plaintiff and police opposed the bail appeal.

After hearing on Thursday, Dhaka's 7thAdditional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Tahsin Iftekhar set 8 January for order on the bail petition.

The female student is currently in Kashimpur women prison cell after being on remand in police custody for twice.

Judge Tahsin Iftekhar set the date after hearing a bail petition filed by East-West University student Bushra's father on Thursday, said Bushra's lawyer Mokhlesur Rahman Badal.

Fardin's father Kazi Nuruddin's lawyer Shamim Hossain opposed the bail petition during the hearing.

Fardin's father Nuruddin said that Bushra is the prime accused and 'instigator' of Fardin's murder. The investigation will be hampered if she gets bail, he added.

'My son spent five hours with Bushra before his death. Even if it is a case of suicide, she must have provoked my son for that. She was not properly interrogated by DB during remand. She must be interrogated,' said Nuruddin.

Police opposed bail on the ground that the investigation of the case was yet to be completed, Mokhlesur said, quoting the prosecution.

Rajib Al Masud, deputy commissioner of the DB Motijiheel division, earlier said that they were waiting for the forensic and viscera reports before submitting their report to the court.

Bushra, a friend of Fardin, has been detained for nearly two months even though investigators from the Detective Branch of police and the Rapid Action Battalion have so far found no indication that Bushra had a connection to Fardin's death.

DB officials had said that they would submit their report to the court, clearing the student of any wrongdoing, which is still pending.

The decomposed body of Fardin(23) was recovered from the river Shitalakhya in Siddhirganj, Narayanganj, on 7 November last year, three days after he went missing.

Fardin's father, Nuruddin, filed a case with the Rampura Police Station on 8 November the same year and made Bushra the lone accused as she met Fardin few hours before he went missing.

In mid-December, DB and RAB, in separate briefings, claimed that Fardin's death was a suicide case as he jumped off a bridge into the river Shitalakhya.

Bushra's family, however, could not secure her bail since the court was on vacation, said her father, Manjurul Islam.