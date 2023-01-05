Bushra denied bail again as plaintiff, police oppose

Court

TBS Report
05 January, 2023, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 11:09 pm

Related News

Bushra denied bail again as plaintiff, police oppose

Court sets 8 Jan for bail petition decision

TBS Report
05 January, 2023, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 11:09 pm
Fardin Noor Parash. Photo: Collected
Fardin Noor Parash. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court has again denied bail of a female student Amutullah Bushra, a suspect in a case over the suspicious death of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Fardin Noor Parash as the plaintiff and police opposed the bail appeal. 

After hearing on Thursday, Dhaka's 7thAdditional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Tahsin Iftekhar set 8 January for order on the bail petition. 

The female student is currently in Kashimpur women prison cell after being on remand in police custody for twice. 

Judge Tahsin Iftekhar set the date after hearing a bail petition filed by East-West University student Bushra's father on Thursday, said Bushra's lawyer Mokhlesur Rahman Badal.

Fardin's father Kazi Nuruddin's lawyer Shamim Hossain opposed the bail petition during the hearing.

Fardin's father Nuruddin said that Bushra is the prime accused and 'instigator' of Fardin's murder. The investigation will be hampered if she gets bail, he added.

'My son spent five hours with Bushra before his death. Even if it is a case of suicide, she must have provoked my son for that. She was not properly interrogated by DB during remand. She must be interrogated,' said Nuruddin.

Police opposed bail on the ground that the investigation of the case was yet to be completed, Mokhlesur said, quoting the prosecution.

Rajib Al Masud, deputy commissioner of the DB Motijiheel division, earlier said that they were waiting for the forensic and viscera reports before submitting their report to the court.

Bushra, a friend of Fardin, has been detained for nearly two months even though investigators from the Detective Branch of police and the Rapid Action Battalion have so far found no indication that Bushra had a connection to Fardin's death.

DB officials had said that they would submit their report to the court, clearing the student of any wrongdoing, which is still pending. 

The decomposed body of Fardin(23) was recovered from the river Shitalakhya in Siddhirganj, Narayanganj, on 7 November last year, three days after he went missing.

Fardin's father, Nuruddin, filed a case with the Rampura Police Station on 8 November the same year and made Bushra the lone accused as she met Fardin few hours before he went missing. 

In mid-December, DB and RAB, in separate briefings, claimed that Fardin's death was a suicide case as he jumped off a bridge into the river Shitalakhya.

Bushra's family, however, could not secure her bail since the court was on vacation, said her father, Manjurul Islam.

Top News

Fardin murder / Denied Bail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

12h | Wheels
The VCB organised event brought together hundreds of Vespa enthusiasts in one place. Photo: Akif Hamid

Vespa Club Bangladesh organises Gentleman's Ride 2022

13h | Wheels
The new Honda HR-V now has a toned down sporty design but is still as sporty yet practical as it’s always been. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Honda HR-V: Substituting sporty with practicality

14h | Wheels
14 years after losing both legs, Saiful Samin stands strong today as a senior sub-editor for Bangla daily Prothom Alo. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Saiful Samin: Crushed by wheels, revived by spirit

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

5 of the coldest cities in the world

5 of the coldest cities in the world

2h | TBS World
Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

4h | TBS Entertainment
Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

5h | TBS SPORTS
Tale of Insan’s Cube collections

Tale of Insan’s Cube collections

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

5
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night

6
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget