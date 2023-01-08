Bushra granted bail in Buet student Fardin murder case

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 January, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 01:27 pm

Related News

Bushra granted bail in Buet student Fardin murder case

TBS Report
08 January, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 01:27 pm
Fardin Noor Parash. Photo: Collected
Fardin Noor Parash. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court has granted bail to Amantullah Bushra, who was arrested in connection with the murder case of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) student Fardin Noor Parash. 

Judge Tahsin Iftekhar of Dhaka's 7th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court passed the order on Sunday (8 January) after hearing from both sides.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Lawyer Mokhlesur Rahman Badal, who represented Bushra in court, said, "Fardin's father was also present in the court when the verdict was delivered."

It was on 5 January the court had fixed today (8 January) for passing its order on Bushra's bail.

The Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police and the Rapid Action Battalion completed the investigation and did not find any involvement of Bushra in Fardin's death.

On 14 December 2022 both DB and RAB concluded that Fardin Noor Parash died by suicide, contradicting their earlier claims.

Fardin was a third-year student of Buet's civil engineering department and a resident of the Qutubpur area in Narayanganj's Fatullah.

The decomposed body of Fardin, 23, was recovered from Sitalakhya in Siddhirganj, Narayanganj, on November 7 afternoon, three days after he went missing.

Kazi Nuruddin Rana, Fardin's father, filed a case concerning his son's killing at the Rampura Police Station on the same day.

Fardin's friend Amatullah Bushra was placed on remand in police custody in connection with the murder case and later landed in prison.

Top News / Court

Fardin murder / Buet student Fardin / case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wardrobe: Noir (male) &amp; Ecstasy (female) Model: Tanzim &amp; Jaima Styling &amp; Choreography: Tawhidur Rashid Photography: Eivan Sardar Makeup: Hossain

Amp up your style with fashionable winter wear

6h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

If you sell 3,000 books in India, it is considered a bestseller: Paro Anand

5h | Panorama
As digital technology becomes more pervasive, a sense of touch and humanity will be more sought after and this may mark a new age of master craftsmanship. Photo: Bloomberg

AI is cool but can it tailor a $50,000 suit?

5h | Panorama
Graphic: TBS

Dorik: Build a website in 30 minutes

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

18h | TBS World
5 initial steps of career planning

5 initial steps of career planning

18h | TBS Career
Neymar made headlines again after being with a Brazilian Model

Neymar made headlines again after being with a Brazilian Model

23h | TBS SPORTS
$7b more Korean soft loan for metro, highways expected

$7b more Korean soft loan for metro, highways expected

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals