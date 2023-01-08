Bushra granted bail in Buet student Fardin murder case

A Dhaka court has granted bail to Amantullah Bushra, who was arrested in connection with the murder case of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) student Fardin Noor Parash.

Judge Tahsin Iftekhar of Dhaka's 7th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court passed the order on Sunday (8 January) after hearing from both sides.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Lawyer Mokhlesur Rahman Badal, who represented Bushra in court, said, "Fardin's father was also present in the court when the verdict was delivered."

It was on 5 January the court had fixed today (8 January) for passing its order on Bushra's bail.

The Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police and the Rapid Action Battalion completed the investigation and did not find any involvement of Bushra in Fardin's death.

On 14 December 2022 both DB and RAB concluded that Fardin Noor Parash died by suicide, contradicting their earlier claims.

Fardin was a third-year student of Buet's civil engineering department and a resident of the Qutubpur area in Narayanganj's Fatullah.

The decomposed body of Fardin, 23, was recovered from Sitalakhya in Siddhirganj, Narayanganj, on November 7 afternoon, three days after he went missing.

Kazi Nuruddin Rana, Fardin's father, filed a case concerning his son's killing at the Rampura Police Station on the same day.

Fardin's friend Amatullah Bushra was placed on remand in police custody in connection with the murder case and later landed in prison.