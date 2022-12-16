Buet students visit RAB headquarter to discuss Fardin murder case evidences

A group of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) students went to the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) headquarter to discuss the evidences related to the Fardin Noor Porosh murder case.

The Buet students sat with the RAB officials for around four hours and discussed every piece of information the RAB disclosed previously, said sources.

Asked about the meeting, the Buet students told journalists they still had some confusion regarding the disclosures made by the Detective Branch of the police and the RAB, so they went to the RAB headquarter to discuss them in detail.

A RAB official present at the meeting told TBS that the students asked questions like why Fardin went to the Sultana Kamal Bridge in the Postogola area. They also asked if Fardin could not be identified clearly on the CCTV footage, how the RAB reached their conclusion.

"We have provided them with every detail and technological analysis. We hope they will understand now," the RAB official added.

After coming out of the RAB headquarters, the students informed the media that they would brief on their meeting with the law enforcers on Saturday at the Buet premises.

Following an investigation, the RAB said on Wednesday that Fardin committed suicide by jumping off the Sultan Kamal Bridge into Shitalakkha River in the Postogola area on the night he went missing.

The same group of students also visited the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Thursday and rejected their claim that Fardin committed suicide.

Fardin's father Kazi Nur Uddin had also rejected the collusion reached by the DB and RAB that he committed suicide.

The Detective Branch, the investigating agency of Fardin murder case, on Wednesday said they have not found any involvement of the deceased's friend Amatullah Bushra in the case.

Bushra, a private university student, is currently in jail as the investigating agency sought her remand and opposed her bail plea following her arrest in November.

Bushra's family claimed that she had been framed in a fictitious case and her life is at stake now.

"A university student remains in prison for over one month for no reason. How insane is that? Her mental health has deteriorated," said Bushra's father Monjurul Islam.

Fardin was found dead in Shitalakshya River on 7 November, three days after going missing. Later Fardin's father Kazi Nur Uddin filed a case with Rampura police station regarding his death.