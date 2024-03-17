Fake news spreads of MV Abdullah being rescued by Indian Navy

Bangladesh

UNB
17 March, 2024, 08:55 am
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 09:01 am

Fake news spreads of MV Abdullah being rescued by Indian Navy

On Saturday, some Indian media, including Indian Today, Indian Express, said that the hijacked Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah was rescued by the Indian Navy. However, there was no detailed description of this in the news

UNB
17 March, 2024, 08:55 am
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 09:01 am
MV Abdullah. File Photo: Shipspotting
MV Abdullah. File Photo: Shipspotting

The authorities of the ship owner have claimed that the news published in the Indian media about the rescue of the Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah with 23 sailors held hostage by pirates in the port of Somalia by the Indian Navy is not correct.

Mizanul Islam, a media adviser of KSRM Group, said, "I don't know from where those media got this news. However, this is false."

The hijacked ship is anchored 4 nautical miles off the coast of Somalia. He said, "Till today (Saturday) the sailors have not been contacted by them. They have not spoken to the pirates either."

Sakhawat Hossain, general secretary of Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers' Association said, "What is being written that the hijacked ship has been recovered is a rumour. I heard that they tried to rescue on 14th March. But it was not possible to rescue them."

"And the media may be promoting this attempt as a rescue," he added.

On Saturday, some Indian media, including Indian Today, Indian Express, said that the hijacked Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah was rescued by the Indian Navy. However, there was no detailed description of this in the news.

It was later learned that the Indian Navy's efforts to rescue a Maltese-flagged hostage ship were linked by the country's media to the Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah.

In this regard, Jannatul Ferdous, wife of a hostage crew member Nuruddin, said "It is not true. It is not understandable where the media got this fake news."

MV Abdullah / Somali Pirates / Fake News

