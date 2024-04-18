Pirate boat was detected from 11 miles away. Here’s why MV Abdullah failed to resist them

The Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah, which was hijacked by Somali pirates and subsequently released after 33 days upon payment of ransom on 14 April, is now en route to the United Arab Emirates before heading back home to Bangladesh. It is scheduled to arrive at Al Hamriya on 22 April.

The Business Standard Chattogram Bureau Chief Shamsuddin Illius talked to the ship's Chief Officer Md Atik Ullah Khan on Wednesday (17 April). In the interview, the chief officer shared his experience of how their efforts to evade the pirates went in vain and the pirates captured the ship.

'A captain's quick response on MV Abdullah'

The duty officer of MV Abdullah detected a suspected boat when it was about 11 nautical miles away and promptly notified the captain. Upon receiving the alert, the captain activated the Red Code Bell and started reversing the direction of the ship. The Red Code Bell means all the crew members have to go to the bridge. Responding to the bell, sailors swiftly gathered, and a headcount was conducted.

In the meantime, the captain conveyed the message about the suspected boat and warned about the potential pirate attack. The captain also initiated a zigzag course to evade the suspected boat and ensure the vessel's security.

'All efforts to resist the pirates went in vain'

When a speed boat was commissioned from the suspected fishing boat and started approaching our ship, we were confirmed that pirates were coming to attack us. By this time, we were trying to keep calm while the captain kept conducting a zigzag course to prevent the pirates from boarding the ship.

Meanwhile, I contacted our Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Meherul Karim over the phone. He directed us to proceed to the citadel (A short-term safe haven, which will provide ballistic protection if the pirates commence firing with small arms weaponry. The room is equipped with food and communication equipment).

He assured us of his efforts to send help promptly. The CEO also talked to the captain and gave a few instructions. By this time, I pressed Ship Security Alert System (SSAS). I attempted to contact the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) authority directly. However, despite multiple attempts, my calls went unanswered.

Chief Officer Md Atik Ullah Khan and the sailors after being released from captivity. Photo: Atik's Facebook profile

The second officer persistently attempted to reach out to various authorities including the Coast Guard, coalition task force, naval warships, and other relevant entities via VHF radio, seeking urgent assistance. Meanwhile, I sent a distress alert using both MFHF and VHF frequencies. Fortunately, despite the looming threat, the pirates had not yet boarded our ship. Throughout this ordeal, we diligently adhered to prescribed safety protocols and procedures.

'All but the captain and second officer took shelter in the citadel'

As the pirates approached our vessel, the captain swiftly directed us to take shelter in the citadel. At that moment, only the duty engineer remained in the engine room, while the remaining 22 crew members gathered on the bridge. Following the captain's orders, 20 of us proceeded to the citadel, leaving the captain and second officer on the bridge to coordinate defenses. Upon arrival at the citadel, I conducted another headcount to confirm that all 20 crew members were accounted for.

Meanwhile, the captain and second officer concentrated their efforts on establishing communication with nearby warships and deterring the pirates by altering our course. Inside the citadel, we utilised the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) equipment to maintain communication with the captain and second officer via walkie-talkie and VHF radio. We listened intently as they reached out to different ships for assistance.

The captain and second officer were supposed to join us in the citadel once they had successfully made contact with a warship or devised a strategy to resist the pirates' advances.

But the pirates boarded the ship so quickly that the captain and second officer did not get enough time to reach the citadel. Boarding on the ship, the pirates first captured the second officer. The second officer informed the matter of his capture to the captain over walkie-talkie. Later, the captain got down from the bridge and called us out of the citadel informing us that the ship had been hijacked.

Following the hijacking, our CEO provided consistent messages to keep us mentally strong. We believed we would be released, but not as quickly as it happened. Our CEO and company played a significant role in facilitating our release. The captain managed to communicate with the pirates on the ship, negotiating through exchanges of good behavior. Therefore, the pirates responded positively and treated us well.