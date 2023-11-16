Depression over Bay of Bengal: Over 100 tourists stranded in St Martin's Island

TBS Report
16 November, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 03:56 pm

A general view image of Saint Martin&#039;s Island. Photo: TBS
A general view image of Saint Martin's Island. Photo: TBS

Tourist ship operations to Saint Martin's Island from Teknaf in Cox's Bazaar have been suspended due to inclement weather, leaving over a hundred tourists stranded on the island.

The local administration suspended the operation of vessels as depression was formed over the Bay of Bengal.

Adnan Chowdhury, Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), said the vessel movement on Teknaf- Saint Martin's route has been suspended due to the inclement weather and it will remain halted until further notice, reports UNB.

Hossainul Islam Bahardur, general secretary of the Ship Owners Association, said 400 tourists went to Saint Martin's Island by three ships on Wednesday. Of them, over 100 did not return from there.

Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary signal 3

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department advised maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra to keep local cautionary signal 3 hoisted as the depression over the west-central Bay and adjoining area moved northeast and intensified into a deep depression.

It was centred at 6 am on Thursday about 785 km southwest of Chattogram port, 745 km southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 655 km southwest of Mongla port and 655 km southwest of Payra port, said a Met office bulletin.

It is likely to intensify and move northeastward further.

Under its influence, deep convection is taking place over North Bay.

Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 48 km of the deep depression center is about 50 kph rising to 60 kph in gusts or squalls.

The sea will remain moderate near the deep depression centre.

All fishing boats and trawlers in North Bay and Deep Sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.

