No respite from heat wave in five days: Met office

Six divisions, including Dhaka, have been experiencing mild to moderate levels of heat wave, and it may continue for the next five days commencing today (15  April), according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

The country's highest temperature was recorded in Rangamati at 40 degree Celsius on Sunday (14 April).

The latest BMD bulletin stated that a "Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Sylhet divisions and Rangpur & Nilphamari districts, and it may continue."

It also noted the daytime temperatures may remain nearly unchanged and nighttime temperatures may rise slightly over the country in 24 hours commencing 9am today (Monday).

A trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

The Met office also forecasts rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind at one or two places in Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places in 24 hours from 9am on Tuesday (16 April).

It said that Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions may experience rain or thundershowers in 24 hours from 9am on Wednesday (17 April).

