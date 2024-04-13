Mild heat wave over six divisions likely to spread

Bangladesh Meteorological Department today predicted that the existing mild to moderate heat wave sweeping over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and it may spread in the next 24 hours commencing 9am today.

"Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country. Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country," the weather bulletin said.

Country's maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 39.0 degrees Celsius at Rangamati and today's minimum temperature 19.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Tetulia.

The sun sets at 6:20pm today and rises at 5:38am tomorrow in the capital.