Thunderstorm with strong winds likely in Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar: Met office

A thunderstorm with winds reaching up to 60 kilometres per hour could pass over Chattogram and Cox's Bazar today (12 April), said Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) in a forecast issued for the country's inland river ports.

"Gusty or stormy winds blowing from the west or northwest could temporarily affect the Chattogram and Cox's Bazar regions at speeds between 45 to 60 kilometres per hour. Rain or thundery showers may occur during this period," said the forecast signed by Meteorologist Md Tariful Newaz Kabir.

River ports in these two districts have been advised to display a signal number 1 warning in the weather forecast till 1pm today.

Meanwhile, an announcement made at 6pm yesterday (11 April) said a mild to moderate heatwave is passing over the districts of Dhaka, Faridpur, Madaripur, Moulvibazar, Chattogram, Rangamati, Feni, and Bandarban, as well as six districts in the Barishal division.

This heatwave is likely to intensify with the country witnessing rising temperatures.