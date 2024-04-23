Severe heatwave sweeps parts of country

In Dhaka, the temperature rose to 40C many times between April and July in 2023 - something unprecedented even in the context of the naturally warm tropical summers. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A severe heatwave is sweeping over several north, northeastern, and southern districts, while a mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over three divisions and other parts of the country, according to the met office forecast for the next 24 hours commencing 9am today (23 April).

"Severe heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jashore, Chuadanga and Kushtia; Mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rangpur and Barishal divisions and rest parts of Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and the districts of Mymensingh, Moulvibazar and Rangamati and it may continue", it said.

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind are likely to occur at one or two places over the Sylhet division, with hails at isolated places.

The weather may remain mainly dry, with a temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere in the country.

A trough of low lies over West Bengal and adjoining areas.

The country's maximum temperature yesterday (22 April) was recorded at 40.6°C jointly at Khulna, Jashore, and Chuadanga, and today's minimum temperature was recorded at 21.4°C jointly at Tetulia and Dimla.

The daytime temperature may rise slightly, and the nighttime temperature may remain nearly unchanged across the country. Due to the increase in moisture incursion, discomfort may persist.

The sun sets today at 06:24pm and rises tomorrow at 05:30am in the capital.