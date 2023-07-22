Elephant sanctuary to be built in Sherpur: Shahab Uddin

Bangladesh

BSS
22 July, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2023, 09:16 pm

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin on Saturday said an elephant sanctuary will be built in Garo Hills area of Sherpur to eradicate the attacks of wild elephants on human.

"A group of wild elephants have been coming down on the croplands here from the hills in search of food and attacking local people as they try to chase away the elephants to protect their crops. I don't want to see that again in the region," he said.

The minister said this while speaking at a function on inauguration of 'Tree Plantation Drive and Tree fair' in the DC Park area of the town.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Muktadirul Alam in the chair, the function was addressed, among others, by Whip Md Atiur Rahman Atik, Zila Parishad Chairman Humayun Kabir Ruman and Forest Official Gobinda Rai.

Shahab Uddin further said if we want to save our biodiversity we must protect our forest. He urged all not to destroy forest for maintaining the chain of biodiversity.

A total of 44 stalls have been set up in the fair.

