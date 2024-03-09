Woman dies after allegedly being attacked by elephant in Ctg 

A woman dies after allegedly being attacked by an elephant in the Belgao tea garden of Bashankhali upazila in Chattogram.

The deceased Hasina Akhter, 42, hailing from Satkania, was gathering wood in the tea garden when the incident took place on Friday (8 March) at around 11:00am.

According to eyewitnesses, Hashina, accompanied by some women, including her mother Sara Khatun, ventured to a hill located between Satkania and Banshkhali to collect wood.

The others managed to flee the spot when they spotted the approaching elephant.

Charati Union Parishad Chairman Ruhullah Chowdhury expressed regret over the incident, emphasising the frequency of wild elephant attacks in the area.

He said there is an urgent need for measures to ensure the safety of residents, particularly those engaged in activities near wildlife habitats.