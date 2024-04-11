Teen dies being trampled by elephants after entering enclosure at Mirpur Zoo

A 17-year-old boy died after being trampled by elephants when he entered their enclosure at the National Zoo in Dhaka&#039;s Mirpur this morning on 11 April. Photo: Collected
A 17-year-old boy died after being trampled by elephants when he entered their enclosure at the National Zoo in Dhaka's Mirpur this morning on 11 April. Photo: Collected

A 17-year-old boy died after being trampled by elephants when he entered their enclosure at the National Zoo in Dhaka's Mirpur this morning.

The deceased was identified as Zahid, son of Azad Ali. Azad Ali is a mahout of the zoo and a resident of Moulvibazar's Kulaura  upazila.

This incident happened on Thursday around 11 am, said Dr. Rafiqul Islam Talukder, director at the Zoo.

He said mahout Azad Ali entered inside the elephant cage with his son Zahid. Suddenly, one of the five elephants attacked Zahid, leaving him seriously injured.

But Zahid's father, Azad Ali, did not inform the authorities and left for Kulaura with his son.

Zahid died on the way to the Kulaura, said the director.

 

