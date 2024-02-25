HC suspends issuing licence for elephant keeping

HC suspends issuing licence for elephant keeping

A mahout directs his elephant to stop a vehicle to ask for money on a Dhaka street. Photo: UNB
A mahout directs his elephant to stop a vehicle to ask for money on a Dhaka street. Photo: UNB

The High Court today (25 February) suspended the issuing of licences for private elephant keeping and renewal of such licences.

The High Court bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zeenat Haque passed the order after the preliminary hearing of a writ seeking directive to stop issuing licences for elephant keeping, reports Prothom Alo.

The writ was filed on 18 February by actress Joya Ahsan and animal rights organisation People for Animal Welfare Foundation.

Writ seeks HC directives to ban use of elephants in circus, other entertainment purposes

The writ was filed alleging the use of elephants in circuses, various social functions and extorting money and the training of elephants through torture for these activities.

Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta represented the state at the hearing, while Lawyer Shakib Mahbub represented the petitioners.

