2 elephants' Bangladesh trip keeps officials busy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 February, 2024, 09:15 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 09:17 am

Related News

2 elephants' Bangladesh trip keeps officials busy

A female elephant and its sub-adult calf left the Baikunthapur forest and crossed Ambari-Falakata and Jatiakhali to enter Karimganj, Tetulia Upazila, in Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 February, 2024, 09:15 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 09:17 am
Understanding elephant behaviour is imperative to minimise conflict and casualties. PHOTO: MOHAMMED MOSTAFA FEEROZ
Understanding elephant behaviour is imperative to minimise conflict and casualties. PHOTO: MOHAMMED MOSTAFA FEEROZ

Two elephants kept forest officials and cops on either side of the India-Bangladesh border on their toes on Tuesday as the pachyderms crossed into Bangladesh through the Nabagram gate in Chaulhati, Jalpaiguri, before being driven back into Indian territory through Mangachh in Phansidewa.

A female elephant and its sub-adult calf left the Baikunthapur forest and crossed Ambari-Falakata and Jatiakhali to enter Karimganj, Tetulia Upazila, in Bangladesh, reports Times of India.

The BSF had kept the Nabagram gate open for locals at the time of the incident.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Forest officials jumped into action immediately on being informed as on an earlier occasion, the BDR (Bangladesh Rifles), now christened BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh), had shot dead an elephant that had crossed over to the country from Changrabada in Cooch Behar in 2008. 

Within two hours, the Sukhna wildlife squad arrived at the border.

As the day progressed, the elephants moved deeper into Bangladesh.

However, Bangladesh police and BGB prevented the pachyderms from straying further inside.
 

South Asia

Elephant / Bangladesh India Border

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In Kurigram’s Khamar Bashpata char, where horse-drawn carts are common but electricity is not, a project is benefitting its residents affected by climate change. Photo: Courtesy

Midnight's sun in Kurigram: Improving the lives of char residents with solar power

50m | Panorama
Puthiniloy Publication’s stall showcased a bunch of decorative pieces that look like giant books on all sides of their stall. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The aesthetics and architecture of Boi Mela stalls

16h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Different strokes for different folks: The art of crafting a convincing SOP

1d | Pursuit
Publishing articles is a passion for many. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How to get your article published in academic blogs

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Book exchange festival at Chattogram University

Book exchange festival at Chattogram University

11h | Videos
Plastic Container Manufacturing Process

Plastic Container Manufacturing Process

12h | Videos
La Liga reduces Barcelona’s spending cap

La Liga reduces Barcelona’s spending cap

11h | Videos
Israel's economy shrinks on Gaza war

Israel's economy shrinks on Gaza war

13h | Videos