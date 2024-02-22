2 elephants' Bangladesh trip keeps officials busy

Two elephants kept forest officials and cops on either side of the India-Bangladesh border on their toes on Tuesday as the pachyderms crossed into Bangladesh through the Nabagram gate in Chaulhati, Jalpaiguri, before being driven back into Indian territory through Mangachh in Phansidewa.

A female elephant and its sub-adult calf left the Baikunthapur forest and crossed Ambari-Falakata and Jatiakhali to enter Karimganj, Tetulia Upazila, in Bangladesh, reports Times of India.

The BSF had kept the Nabagram gate open for locals at the time of the incident.

Forest officials jumped into action immediately on being informed as on an earlier occasion, the BDR (Bangladesh Rifles), now christened BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh), had shot dead an elephant that had crossed over to the country from Changrabada in Cooch Behar in 2008.

Within two hours, the Sukhna wildlife squad arrived at the border.

As the day progressed, the elephants moved deeper into Bangladesh.

However, Bangladesh police and BGB prevented the pachyderms from straying further inside.

