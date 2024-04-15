Elderly man killed, 1 hurt after being trampled by elephants in Ctg

Representational image of an elephant out in the wild.

A 65-year-old man was killed and another injured after being trampled over by elephants in Barama union of Chattogram's Chandanaish upazila today (15 April).

The incident took place around 7am this morning when the deceased, Zakir Hossain, had gone to work at a field, and two elephants trampled him over, killing him on the spot, said Chairman of Barama Union Khorshed Alam Titu.

Later, Salah Uddin, 35, was seriously injured by an elephant attack in the same area.

Locals rescued him and took him to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Chandanaish Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mahmuda Begum told The Business Standard that he had donated Tk20,000 to the family of the deceased and Tk10,000 to the family of the injured.

The forest department will also give Tk3 lakh to the family of the deceased and Tk1 lakh to the injured.