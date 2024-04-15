Elderly man killed, 1 hurt after being trampled by elephants in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 April, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 05:44 pm

Related News

Elderly man killed, 1 hurt after being trampled by elephants in Ctg

TBS Report
15 April, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 05:44 pm
Representational image of an elephant out in the wild.
Representational image of an elephant out in the wild.

A 65-year-old man was killed and another injured after being trampled over by elephants in Barama union of Chattogram's Chandanaish upazila today (15 April).

The incident took place around 7am this morning when the deceased, Zakir Hossain, had gone to work at a field, and two elephants trampled him over, killing him on the spot, said Chairman of Barama Union Khorshed Alam Titu.

Later, Salah Uddin, 35, was seriously injured by an elephant attack in the same area. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Locals rescued him and took him to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Chandanaish Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mahmuda Begum told The Business Standard that he had donated Tk20,000 to the family of the deceased and Tk10,000 to the family of the injured. 

The forest department will also give Tk3 lakh to the family of the deceased and Tk1 lakh to the injured.

 

Top News

Elephant / Chattogram / Forest Department

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An antimissile system targets an Iranian aerial attack on Israel early Sunday. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)

Israel-Iran conflict: What the rest of the world has to say

4h | Features
Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

9h | Panorama
Dr Rajib Dey Sarker, a general surgery specialist at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, standing with his team attending to a patient during the Eid holidays. Photo: Courtesy

Holiday heroes: The bittersweet hustle of doctors on Eid

23h | Features
Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What kind of weapons does Iran use in the attack?

What kind of weapons does Iran use in the attack?

1h | Videos
A plane dropped cash for MV Abdullah release

A plane dropped cash for MV Abdullah release

3h | Videos
Foreign controlling ownership in Top Five leagues

Foreign controlling ownership in Top Five leagues

1h | Videos
If Israel counterattacks in Iran, will the United States be on its side?

If Israel counterattacks in Iran, will the United States be on its side?

5h | Videos