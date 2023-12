In the new curriculum, with students making their group choices starting from the 11th grade, there will be equal opportunities for everyone. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of 2024 will begin on 15 February.

Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board chairman Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar confirmed the matter to UNB over the phone on Thursday.

The schedule of the examinations will be published on the website, he said.