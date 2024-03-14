Hit by truck, SSC examinee dies in Manikganj

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

An SSC examinee died when a Dhaka-bound truck hit his motorcycle while he was on his way to attend his agriculture practical exam in the Jagir area of Manikganj's Sadar upazila around 9 am today (14 March).

The deceased was Kausar Hossain, 16, from Janna area of Fukkurhati union in Saturia upazila. He was appearing for the SSC examination this year from Manikganj Government Technical School and College.

The truck was seized after the incident, but its driver fled, said Golora Highway police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sukhendu Basu.

Legal action is in process in this regard, he added.

