SSC results to be published in the second week of May

BSS
28 April, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 01:50 pm

Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The results of this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams are expected to be published in the second week of May.
 
"Usually the results are published within 60 days after the completion of the written examination. So the result is likely to be published within 11 May", said Tapan Kumar Sarker, Chairman of Dhaka Education Board and President of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee.
 
Proposals have been sent to the Education Ministry for selecting the possible dates of 9, 10, and 11 May for publishing the result, he said, adding "The result will be published after the approval of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina".
 
The SSC and equivalent exams for 2024 started on 15 February. Some 20,24,192 students appeared in the examinations under eleven education boards.
 
This year's SSC and equivalent written exams concluded on 12 March. The practical exams ended on 20 March.

