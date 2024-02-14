Over 20 lakh students to sit for SSC, equivalent exams beginning today

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations are starting simultaneously across the country from today (15 February).

A total of 20,24,192 candidates will sit for this year's SSC, Dakhil, SSC (Vocational) and Dakhil (Vocational) exams, according to the education ministry.

Compared to last year, the number of examinees has decreased by about 48,000.

A total of 29,735 educational institutions will conduct the exams in 3,700 centres.

According to the exam schedule, SSC Bengali (Compulsory) First Paper Exam will be held on the first day under nine general education boards. The exam will be held from 10am to 1pm.

The written examinations under the general and technical education boards will end on 12 March. Written examinations under the Madrasa Education Board will end on 14 March.

Earlier on 28 January, the Ministry of Education ordered the closure of all coaching centres in the country from 13 February to 12 March on the occasion of the examination.

According to the ministry, no one else can use mobile phones or unauthorised electronic devices in the examination centres except the centre secretary.

Besides, law enforcers and relevant government agencies will strengthen their surveillance on rumours related to question paper leaks on social media and groups involved in such activities.