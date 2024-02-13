DMP's 'Quick Response Team' to assist SSC examinees

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Md Munibur Rahman speaks at a press briefing held at DMP Media Centre on Tuesday (13 February) on DMP's traffic plan on the occasion of the SSC and equivalent exams. Photo: BSS

Quick Response Team (QRT) of the DMP will be ready to assist examinees during their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Md Munibur Rahman shared the information at a press conference DMP Media Centre today (13 February).



Munibur Rahman said, "This time the examinations will be held in 122 examination centres in the capital. Every year, significant students participate in the SSC examination and this exam is a significant event for us."

He said the DMP always tries its best to support candidates for the SSC and equivalent examinations.

"A separate quick response team will be prepared in each zone of the DMP Traffic Division to deal with any difficulty of the candidates," Munibur added.