2 SSC exam centres along Bangladesh-Myanmar border relocated

Education

UNB
12 February, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 09:26 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Following the unrest along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, the authorities concerned have relocated two centres for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations in Cox's Bazar.

"The border situation is under control now. Discussion is on the diplomatic level and ministry level over those who took shelter in the country and I hope a decision to send them back will come soon," Chattogram divisional commissioner Md Tofail Islam said today.

Already the authorities concerned have relocated the two SSC exam centres along the border and the approval of two new centres was also found, he added.

Earlier, Chattogram divisional commissioner Md Tofail Islam along with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Chattogram range Nur-e-Alam Mina visited the Ghumdum and Tumbru areas in Naikhongchhari upazila in the morning.

They also visited the educational institutions along the border.

"We have first visited the Bandarban bordering area and we did not see any problem there. The situation is under control now," said Commissioner Tofail.

The border areas are under the supervision of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), said DIG of Chattogram range.

Claiming that the situation is better, the DIG, said "Sometimes, sounds of stray bullets were heard from the bordering area that created panic among people."

Deputy Commissioner of Cox's Bazar Muhammad Shahin Imran, Cox's Bazar Superintendent of Police Mahfuzul Islam and high officials were present there.

A tense situation has been prevailing along the border between Bandarban's Naikhongchhari Ghumdhum and Tumbru amid fierce fighting, skirmishes and gunfire between the armed forces of the military junta and insurgent groups inside Myanmar for weeks.

Over 300 Myanmar forces and border guards have so far taken shelter in Bangladesh as of Wednesday noon in the wake of conflicts along the border.

Meanwhile, two people--a Bangladeshi woman and a Rohingya man-- were killed when mortar shells from the Myanmar side landed on a kitchen at Jalpaitli village of Ghumdhum union in Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban on February 5.

