IUBAT hosts seminar on banking sector of US, Bangladesh

A special seminar on various aspects of banking services in the US and Bangladesh was organised Sunday.

The seminar was organised by the students of College of Business Administration (CBA) department of International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT), said a press release. the university.

Dr Munir Hasan, Visiting Professor of Economics at the School of Business of Stockton University attended to present his valuable speech at the seminar.

The seminar was attended by 300 students from different departments as well as teachers.

Dr Munir Hasan spoke in detail about banking services in the US. He stated that people all over the world love banking services in the US. Although there is a tendency to take loans from banks, banking services are safe. Banks continue to provide comprehensive services to their customers. The students also asked questions about various aspects of banking services.

Dr Munir Hasan also discussed various aspects of banking services in the US. He elaborated on how banks can contribute to changing the course of the economy.

The government cannot interfere in the banking sector of the US. The banking sector there depends entirely on the head of the central bank. As a result there is no political influence in economic management.

On the other hand, the government has a role to play in the appointment of bank governors in Bangladesh. As a result, with the change of political parties, various policy changes have taken place in the banking management.