IUBAT observes World Mental Health Day 2023

Photo: Courtesy

In honour of World Mental Health Day 2023, the Department of Psychology, in collaboration with Professor Mahmuda Khanum Counseling and Guidance Center at the International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT), organised a day of insightful events on 18 October.

The theme of the day, "Mental Health is a Universal Human Right," was brought to life through a seminar and a captivating drama called Living Newspaper.

The seminar, a highlight of the event, commenced at 11:00am with Salma Parveen, a Clinical Psychologist and Part-time Faculty from the Department of Clinical Psychology at the University of Dhaka, as the guest speaker. Prof. Dr. Abdur Rab, Vice-Chancellor of IUBAT, presided over the seminar, setting the tone for a day of profound discussions and reflections. Roksana Parvin, Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychology, delivered a warm welcome speech, and Prof. Dr. Md. Lutfar Rahman, Registrar of IUBAT, shared his insights on the topic.

Prof. Dr. Mohammad Mahmudur Rahman, Pro Vice-Chancellor of IUBAT, concluded the seminar with a heartfelt vote of thanks, emphasising the importance of mental health.

In the afternoon, at 3:00pm, the audience was treated to a thought-provoking drama titled "Living Newspaper," involving IUBAT students and directed by Md Kawsar Uddin, Associate Professor in the Department of English. The drama served as a creative medium to explore and communicate the intricacies of mental health issues and the need for empathy and understanding.

The celebration began earlier in the day, with a rally inaugurated by IUBAT Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Abdur Rab. He spoke about this year's theme, "Mental Health is a Universal Human Right," setting the tone for the day's events. Treasurer Prof. Selina Nargis, the IUBAT Registrar, Exam Controller, Deans, and coordinators of several colleges within IUBAT, joined the rally, underscoring the university's commitment to mental health awareness. Students participated with great enthusiasm, demonstrating their solidarity for the cause.

Following the rally, an engaging poster presentation competition took place in the IUBAT auditorium. IUBAT students were invited to create posters related to the theme "Mental Health is a Universal Human Right." Participants had the opportunity to present their work, and the best poster will be selected based on feedback from the judging panel and online voting. Rally participants visited the poster presentation exhibition and provided their feedback, actively engaging in the awareness-raising activities.

The Department of Psychology and the Professor Mahmuda Khanum Counseling and Guidance Center at IUBAT are dedicated to promoting mental health awareness and fostering a supportive environment for those facing mental health challenges. The World Mental Health Day 2023 celebration was a testament to their commitment to this vital cause.