IUBAT College of Agricultural Sciences observes World Food Day 2023

Corporates

Press Release
16 October, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 05:58 pm

Related News

IUBAT College of Agricultural Sciences observes World Food Day 2023

Press Release
16 October, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 05:58 pm
IUBAT College of Agricultural Sciences observes World Food Day 2023

The College of Agricultural Sciences (CAS) at IUBAT, the International University of Business Agriculture and Technology, celebrated World Food Day 2023 with great enthusiasm and a commitment to addressing global food security challenges. 

The event took place on Monday (16 October) at the IUBAT Campus, and featured distinguished guests and thought leaders from the agricultural and food security sectors, reads a press release.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of eminent dignitaries, including Md Khairul Alam (Prince), secretary general of Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB), who attended as the chief guest. 

Takahiro Utsumi, head of RAM, World Food Programme, shared valuable insights during the event. Professor Selina Nargis, treasurer of IUBAT, was present as a guest of honour. Zahidul Islam, managing director of Bayer Crop Science Ltd, Bangladesh, was the special guest, and Prof Dr Abdur Rab, vice-chancellor of IUBAT, presided over the ceremony, emphasising the significance of the day.

The dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences, Prof Dr Md Shohidullah Miah, delivered the keynote speech, shedding light on the pressing issues related to food security and the role of agricultural sciences in addressing these challenges. 

His speech ignited discussions and inspired attendees to consider innovative solutions to global food security problems.

The event drew a diverse audience, including department heads, directors, teachers, students, alumni, as well as officers and employees of the university. This broad representation reflected the shared commitment of the IUBAT community to contribute to the cause of achieving food security and addressing the global challenge of hunger.

World Food Day 2023 / IUBAT

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

12h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

12h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

13h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

57m | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

5h | TBS World
Is Israel violating the laws of war?

Is Israel violating the laws of war?

9h | TBS World