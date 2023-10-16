IUBAT College of Agricultural Sciences observes World Food Day 2023

The College of Agricultural Sciences (CAS) at IUBAT, the International University of Business Agriculture and Technology, celebrated World Food Day 2023 with great enthusiasm and a commitment to addressing global food security challenges.

The event took place on Monday (16 October) at the IUBAT Campus, and featured distinguished guests and thought leaders from the agricultural and food security sectors, reads a press release.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of eminent dignitaries, including Md Khairul Alam (Prince), secretary general of Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB), who attended as the chief guest.

Takahiro Utsumi, head of RAM, World Food Programme, shared valuable insights during the event. Professor Selina Nargis, treasurer of IUBAT, was present as a guest of honour. Zahidul Islam, managing director of Bayer Crop Science Ltd, Bangladesh, was the special guest, and Prof Dr Abdur Rab, vice-chancellor of IUBAT, presided over the ceremony, emphasising the significance of the day.

The dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences, Prof Dr Md Shohidullah Miah, delivered the keynote speech, shedding light on the pressing issues related to food security and the role of agricultural sciences in addressing these challenges.

His speech ignited discussions and inspired attendees to consider innovative solutions to global food security problems.

The event drew a diverse audience, including department heads, directors, teachers, students, alumni, as well as officers and employees of the university. This broad representation reflected the shared commitment of the IUBAT community to contribute to the cause of achieving food security and addressing the global challenge of hunger.