Hult Prize organised at IUBAT

Corporates

29 February, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 02:30 pm

Related News

Hult Prize organised at IUBAT

29 February, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 02:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The successful On-campus event of Hult Prize at IUBAT sponsored by eShikhon.com showcased the incredible innovation and passion of university students dedicated to tackling pressing global challenges through entrepreneurship. This On-campus programme was organized by the CSE department at IUBAT.

The whole programme is advised by the faculty of CSE department, Engr. Hasibul Islam and Md Rawnak Saif Adib. 

A dedicated committee was consisted of arranging the whole program by the respectful advisors. The committee was led by Md. Asaduzzaman, the Campus Director and Nur E Jannatul Farjana, the Assistant Campus Director. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Initially, there were 35 teams with more than 150 participants which was huge. There were 3 rounds. At first, they all submitted an abstract of their idea. Among them, Only 10 teams were selected for Semi-final round. Again, from the semi-final, only six teams are selected for the grand finale round. 

Finally, the 6 teams on grand finale round  presented a diverse range of creative solutions aimed at making a positive social impact, embodying the spirit of social entrepreneurship and collaboration. The honorable judges from different departments and organizations asked very critical questions to them for evaluating them properly.

 Finally, team "Water Heroes" gained the championship, "Giga Dreamers" hold the position 1st runner up and "Core 4 Change" earned the 2nd runner up. The winning teams are now ready to go for regional competition.

Eshikhon.com  was the Tittle sponsor, Sigma was the Food Sponsor, Codemanbd was the T-shirt Sponsor, Texort was the promotional partner, Sokti+ was the Nutrition Partner for this year's Hult Prize at IUBAT  2024. The Media Partner The Business Standards, The Daily Campus.

IUBAT / Hult Prize

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

29 February: What makes the leap day 'extra' special

4h | Features
20-year-old Shojib works as a machine operator at a shopping bag factory despite his challenges. Photo: SEID

Meet Shojib: Defying limits despite hearing and speech impairments

9h | Panorama
Illustration: DALL·E 3

Fear is power: The link between public health concerns and corporate profit

6h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Disney plans $8.5bn merger for ailing India unit

Disney plans $8.5bn merger for ailing India unit

2h | Videos
Annual income from lovebird farm in Mymensingh is Tk 5 lakh

Annual income from lovebird farm in Mymensingh is Tk 5 lakh

5h | Videos
A shoe is made in a minimum of 70-80 steps

A shoe is made in a minimum of 70-80 steps

20h | Videos
Bangladesh up 7 notches on economic freedom index, score unchanged

Bangladesh up 7 notches on economic freedom index, score unchanged

8h | Videos