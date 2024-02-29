Hult Prize organised at IUBAT

The successful On-campus event of Hult Prize at IUBAT sponsored by eShikhon.com showcased the incredible innovation and passion of university students dedicated to tackling pressing global challenges through entrepreneurship. This On-campus programme was organized by the CSE department at IUBAT.

The whole programme is advised by the faculty of CSE department, Engr. Hasibul Islam and Md Rawnak Saif Adib.

A dedicated committee was consisted of arranging the whole program by the respectful advisors. The committee was led by Md. Asaduzzaman, the Campus Director and Nur E Jannatul Farjana, the Assistant Campus Director.

Initially, there were 35 teams with more than 150 participants which was huge. There were 3 rounds. At first, they all submitted an abstract of their idea. Among them, Only 10 teams were selected for Semi-final round. Again, from the semi-final, only six teams are selected for the grand finale round.

Finally, the 6 teams on grand finale round presented a diverse range of creative solutions aimed at making a positive social impact, embodying the spirit of social entrepreneurship and collaboration. The honorable judges from different departments and organizations asked very critical questions to them for evaluating them properly.

Finally, team "Water Heroes" gained the championship, "Giga Dreamers" hold the position 1st runner up and "Core 4 Change" earned the 2nd runner up. The winning teams are now ready to go for regional competition.

Eshikhon.com was the Tittle sponsor, Sigma was the Food Sponsor, Codemanbd was the T-shirt Sponsor, Texort was the promotional partner, Sokti+ was the Nutrition Partner for this year's Hult Prize at IUBAT 2024. The Media Partner The Business Standards, The Daily Campus.