Initiation programme for Fall 2023 held at IUBAT

07 September, 2023, 07:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) warmly received fresh students of Fall 2023 through an initiation program held on Thursday, 7th September 2023 in the Open Auditorium of the university.

During the initiation programme, the fresh students were provided exposure to the university's education and service delivery system to make their academic journey at IUBAT smooth, enjoyable and effective.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Abdur Rab impressed that IUBAT strives to prepare the students for success in life and career, and advised the students on how to meet the challenge of coping with the demands of quality education.

The deans, chairs, coordinators, registrar, controller of examination, and other key administrative officers introduced themselves and their respective units and members.

The faculty members who will teach courses for the fresh students were also introduced. Earlier the students visited the green campus of the university and physical facilities like classrooms, labs, seminar halls, indoor games room, auditorium, library, etc.

