IUBAT gives reception to international advisors

Corporates

Press Release
10 March, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 01:54 pm

Related News

IUBAT gives reception to international advisors

Press Release
10 March, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 01:54 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In a heartfelt tribute to the enduring friendship and invaluable contributions of Prof John Richards and Prof Alex Berlanad, the International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) organised a reception on 6 March.

Dr John Richards from Simon Fraser University and Prof Alex Berlanad from A Berland Inc. have been esteemed visiting professors, international advisors and close friends of IUBAT since its inception. For around three decades, Dr John and Prof Alex have been regular visiting fellows of the university and providing academic, research and administrative advisory for quality education at IUBAT. Their contributions have been instrumental in improving existing curricula, developing new curricula and launching new degrees, strengthening research base and in overall academic improvement of the university. 

IUBAT honored Dr John Richards with a gold medal in recognition of his immense contributions and announced a scholarship in his name. 

Fresh flowers from IUBAT garden and crests were presented to Dr John Richards and Prof Alex Berlanad as tokens of appreciation for their dedication and unwavering supports over the decades. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

IUBAT Vice-Chancellor Prof Abdur Rab, Treasurer Prof Selina Nargis, Registrar Prof Md Lutfar Rahman, Exam Controller Brig Gen Dr Md Zahid Hossain (Retd), Engineering Dean Prof Md Monirul Islam, Agriculture Dean Dr Md Shohidullah Miah, along with other esteemed professors, faculty members, officials, and students were present and expressed their gratitude in the reception.

The reception program not only celebrated the contributions and friendship of these two distinguished professors but also underscored the enduring collaboration that continue to define IUBAT's initiatives to reflect global perspectives in its educational programmes.

Established in 1991 under the visionary guidance of eminent educationist Prof M Alimullah Miyan, IUBAT holds the distinction of being the first Non-Government University in Bangladesh. With a noble vision to produce graduates from every village in the nation, IUBAT draws students from diverse backgrounds, including over a hundred foreign students from 12 countries across Asia and Africa. Situated within its expansive 20-bigha green campus in Utara, IUBAT offers education under eleven departments, catering to the academic aspirations of its students.

IUBAT / reception

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

A sneak peek into Sonia Musa’s Eid-ul-Fitr collection

41m | Mode
An abandoned stone quarry in Companiganj beside the no man&#039;s land between the India-Bangladesh border. This trail is one of many used for the illegal sugar trade. Photo: Ashraful Haque

At the Indo-Bangla border, sugar is the new cattle

6h | Panorama
Ever since Purbachal expressway was inaugurated last November, it has become a popular tourist spot. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's 300 feet of madness

1d | Panorama
A scene from the movie Dune Part 2. Photo: Collected

'Dune' is a climate story we can actually root for

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to protect your Google, WhatsApp, Facebook data

How to protect your Google, WhatsApp, Facebook data

51m | Videos
Bangladesh tourism fair in Kuwait

Bangladesh tourism fair in Kuwait

1h | Videos
The Barabkunda fire that burns on water for ages

The Barabkunda fire that burns on water for ages

2h | Videos
No more fear of math

No more fear of math

2h | Videos