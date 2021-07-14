Dipu Moni to hold press conference on SSC, HSC exams tomorrow

Education Minister Dipu Moni will hold a virtual press conference on Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations of 2021 tomorrow (Thursday).



The conference will begin at 11am, said a press release.



Earlier on 29 June, the government extended the closure of all educational institutions to 30 July in response to the worsening Covid-19 situation across the country.



The institutions have been closed since 17 March last year owing to the pandemic.



The government had planned to reopen schools several times but had been forced to extend the closure as the situation deteriorated.



Last year the government promoted Primary Education Completion (PSC), JSC, and HSC and equivalent students without taking any exams.



HSC students were assessed based on their JSC and SSC results. All students from primary to secondary level were also promoted automatically.



There are about 4.5 crore students from pre-primary to higher education level at around two lakh educational institutions across the country.